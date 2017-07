Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is doing what a lot of coaches have been these last couple days: evaluating recruits.

He’s also doing what a lot of people in general have been doing the last few days: watching Zion Williamson.

The class of 2018 star is out in Vegas for the adidas summer championships, and he had a monster block right in from of Coach K.

As you can see in the video below from itsOvertime.com, Krzyzewski seems nonplussed.