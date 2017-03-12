VIDEO: Zion Williamson does more Zion Williamson things in showcase

shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Last year, the state’s top junior – Jalek Felton – was the headliner in the inaugural South Carolina Basketball Festival.
For the second year in a row, the top junior in the Palmetto State was present as Zion Williamson headlined the Junior Showcase.
MORE: Zion Williamson blog
Rated as one of the top players in the country in the Class of 2019, Williamson scored 30 points and was named the Player of the Game for the West, which defeated the East, 135-124.
<p>12/20/16 8:46:36 PM -- Columbia, SC, U.S.A -- Spartanburg Day Griffins Zion Williamson (12) drives over Gray Collegiate War Eagles forward KeShawn Shields (14) in the first half of their game in the Chick-fil-A Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament. (Photo: Jeff Blake, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
Spartanburg (S.C), spartanburg day basketball, Spartanburg Day School, Zion Williamson, Video
shares
share
tweet
sms
send