Watch Zion Williamson do Zion Williamson things

Class of 2018 megastar Zion Williamson was in Colorado Springs for USA Basketball’s Junior National Team minicamp, and of course he made some plays.

That’s Williamson making sensational plays on both ends of the floor, and making it look easy.

Williamson also updated his recruitment while in Colorado, saying that in-state schools South Carolina and Clemson are still in play.

“No, you should not count out Clemson or South Carolina,” Williamson told Rivals.com’s Krysten Peek. “They’re showing me a lot of love and I like the messages they’re giving me.”

Williamson just returned from a visit to Kansas, and he plans to attend Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness this weekend.