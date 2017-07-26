Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball to face off Wednesday night in Las Vegas

The NBA Summer League has left Las Vegas, but one of the hottest contests of the sport’s offseason is still scheduled to unfold on Wednesday night in Sin City. Fittingly, it’ll feature two men with the last name “Ball,” just not the one who has already been named as the 2017 Summer League MVP.

On Wednesday night LaVar Ball’s AAU squad the Big Ballers, starring his youngest son LaMelo Ball, is scheduled to take on S.C. Supreme, an AAU squad featuring the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, Zion Williamson. Per SLAM Magazine, the game will be played at the Cashman Center, the Las Vegas Convention Center that abuts the city’s stadium for the AAA Las Vegas 51s. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. local time, which is midnight EST.

Zion Williamson's SC Supreme and LaMelo Ball's Big Ballers will face off tomorrow in Las Vegas at The Cashman Center (9pm local). 👀 pic.twitter.com/1WsuYiXojl — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAMonline_HS) July 25, 2017

To call the matchup riveting would be an extreme understatement. LaVar Ball is coming off a bizarre incident in which he asked his players to leave the court following his own ejection, leading to a forfeiture of a game the team led.

Zion Williamson has earned all his plaudits for his work on the floor, which continues to amaze. He may be the most athletic high school player since Terrance Ferguson but brings an NBA-ready frame from Day 1.

On Wednesday, everyone in attendance will get a chance to see Williamson and LaMelo Ball try to outscore each other, all while LaVar Ball hopes his team can run with another top high scoring AAU program. For once in Las Vegas, all bets are off.