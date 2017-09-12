Zion Williamson 'loved' recent advice from NBA All-Star John Wall

Long before John Wall was making Lil’ Duval do frontward dives as a result of trying to guard him and long before he was making multiple NBA All-Star games, Wall was racking up millions of views on his high school highlight videos.

That’s why it’s easy for him to relate to high school basketball’s multi-million views man Zion Williamson.

In a recent episode of his No Offseason documentary with BallIsLife.com, Wall said Williamson is “probably one of the top two or three most athletic players I’ve ever seen in life, period.”

Makes sense for a guy whose highlight vids have made fans out of everyone from Shaq to Dez Bryant to Drake, who famously posted a pic of him wearing Williamson’s Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.) jersey on Instagram.

Still, when a fellow athletic freak of nature like Wall takes notice it means even more.

“Coming from a guy like John (Wall), that’s just a great honor,” said Williamson, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 100. “People think that because I get a lot of attention that I don’t get fazed by things like that, but I do. I’m still a fan of guys like John so that was exciting for me.”

Wall, a former ALL-USA first teamer in 2009, went on to offer Williamson advice on how to maximize his time on the floor during his final high school season.

“I would tell him just to work on different things,” Wall said. “The game is so easy and boring at times for him you can tell; work on things that you’re gonna need for the next level. That’s how I played in high school. When the game got serious I played the way I wanted to play get what I wanted to get done, but, other than that, I was just trying stuff and trying to improve my game.”

Williamson conceded that Wall’s advice made “a lot of sense,” and said it was something he would “definitely” implement more going forward.

“I do try and work on things that will benefit me at the level I want to get to but I don’t go overboard with it,” said Williamson, who made the ALL-USA first team last season. “I never want to be too extra. When the situation calls for it I definitely will try and work on things that I’ll need to improve for the ultimate level. That’s something that I’ll keep in mind. I appreciate that advice. That helps me a lot.”

