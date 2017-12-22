Zion Williamson out until January with foot injury

The bad news for the hordes of fans that pack gyms and arenas bi-weekly to see Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson is that they’ll have to wait until next year to see him in action again.

The good news is that there are only nine days left in 2017.

Williamson suffered a deep bruise in his foot that has kept him sidelined and in a walking boot for the last month.

“The doctor told me that I need to rest it until it’s back to 100 percent,” Williamson said. “He wants me to be cautious with it so I have to look at the big picture and be smart.”

Williamson’s absence means we won’t get to see next week’s potential matchup at the Beach Ball Classic (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) between him and Montverde Academy (Fla.) star R.J. Barrett, a Duke signee who is ranked No. 1 overall in the ESPN 100.

Williamson, who will be in attendance for the Beach Ball Classic, checks in at No. 2 overall.

His highlight dunks and blocks have made him a mainstay on Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays and subsequently made fans and friends out of everyone from Shaq to Drake.

“It’s hard not to be out there with my bros,” Williamson said. “I’ll be back in January though. I have a lot of confidence in my team and I know that they’re gonna give it everything they’ve got every game.”

