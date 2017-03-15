VIDEO: Zion Williamson ranks the top five dunks from his junior season

Good luck finding any player on any level who’s garnered more rim-rocking highlight dunks, Sportscenter Top 10 appearances and social media attention than Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.) forward Zion Williamson this season.

“I still can’t believe all of the attention,” said Williamson, a junior who is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 60. “I’m just enjoying it all. I’m just having fun.”

Now that he’s completed another state title run we caught up with Williamson to have him rank the top five dunks he was able to pull off this season.

Here’s his take.

5. The Cock-Back Slam

“That one, I just remember cocking it back really far like LeBron does.”

4. The 360

“I just saw the lane and did it. It wasn’t planned. I just did it.”

3. The Windmill

“It was in the state championship game so that was even more special.”

2. The Windmill Alley-Oop

“He threw it up and I knew I’d be able to pull it off. I just caught it the right way and was able to do it.”

Nah man…. A windmill alley oop? Get this man outta high school hoops.. Zion Williamson unreal lmaoo pic.twitter.com/GJiLnFLiW1 — Because I'm a Guy (@CauseWereGuys) December 18, 2016

1. The 360-Windmill

“Oh yeah! That was fun!”

Zion Williamson threw down an NBA Dunk Contest-worthy slam. Oh, and he's in high school. pic.twitter.com/2fXtcP5V8W — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2017

