Zion Williamson ended his junior season by leading Spartanburg (S.C.) Day to a 29-6 record and second consecutive state title with a 76-51 victory against Christian Academy (Myrtle Beach) in the independent school association’s Class AA state title game.

In the final, he scored 51 points and continued to post highlight reel dunks.

Ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2018, he averaged 36.8 points, 13 rebounds, 3.2 assists, three steals and 2.5 blocks a game, according to The State.