Zion Williamson, Vernon Carey among stars coming to Holiday Hoopsgiving

The top-ranked recruits in the Class of 2018 and 2019 will be among the star players taking part in the annual Holiday Hoopsgiving in November in Atlanta.

Tournament officials announced the participating teams Monday and they include Spartanburg Day (S.C.), led by 2018 No. 1 overall recruit Zion Williamson; and University School (Fla.), led by 2019 No. 1 overall recruit Vernon Carey Jr.

Among the other high-end players scheduled to compete are Trendon Watford from Mountain Brook (Ala.), who is ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2019; Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal, Va.), Ashton HaGa.ns (Newton, Ga.), Joey Baker (Trinity Christian, N.C.), Jaylon Hoard (Wesleyan Christian, N.C.), Khavon Moore (Westside, Ga.), E.J. Montgomery (Wheeler, Ga..) and others.

Here is the full field:

Trinity Christian, N.C.

University, Fla.

Mountain Brook, Ala.

Wesleyan Christian, N.C.

Miller School, Va.

Charlotte Christian, N.C.

Spartanburg Day, S.C.

Carmel Christian, N.C.

Sacred Heart, Ala.

Bishop Loughlin, N.Y.

Trinity Episcopal, Va.

Aquinas, Ga.

Wheeler, Ga.

Norcross, Ga.

Westside Macon, Ga.

St. Pius, Ga.

Pebblebrook, Ga.

Greenforest, Ga.

Buford, Ga.

Gainesville, Ga.

Grayson, Ga.

Langston Hughes, Ga.

Discovery, Ga.

Grady, Ga.

Columbia, Ga.

St. Francis Academy, Ga.

Newton, Ga.

Elca, Ga.

Warner Robins, Ga.