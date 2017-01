Zion Williamson scored the 2,000th point of his high school career last Friday, and Spartanburg Day (S.C.) is marking the occasion with a commemorative T-shirt.

The school notes the crowd was about 900 and the cheerleaders threw the T-shirts into the stands. It is now putting in an order for additional shirts at a cost of $15 apiece.

Williamson was named one of the American Family Insurance Midseason ALL-USA Players of the Year candidates on Thursday.

