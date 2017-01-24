Zion Williamson's newfound fame has grown his social media following substantially

Last month we chronicled the rise of Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.) forward Zion Williamson from obscurity to the most popular high school basketball player in the country, regardless of class.

Williamson has taken the country by storm hosting his own clinic of nightly domination and producing highlight after highlight in the process.

So just how popular has Williamson, a junior who is ranked No. 3 overall in the ESPN 100, become this season?

In the last five months he’s added more than 161,000 followers on Instagram.

That’s more than all of the top 15 players in his class… Combined.

“When I came back from the Elite 24 in August I had 3,500 followers on Instagram,” Williamson said. “I was happy with that because I thought that was a lot. I really did!”

Williamson said he still “can’t believe” that his viral videos have translated into that kind of social media boost, especially adding followers like Drake, Dwight Howard and Nate Robinson.

“It’s crazy to me,” Williamson said. “It’s not something you get used to; well, I’m not used to it all yet. I’m still enjoying everything and having fun with it. I’m just focused on getting better; none of this gets me away from that.”

