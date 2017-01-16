Zion Williamson's No. 1 fan Drake sports his high school jersey

@mikewillmadeit @troubledte6 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

One of Drake’s most famous lines is from his song Thank Me Now, when the Canadian emcee says, “I swear sports and music are so synonymous, ’cause we wanna be them and they wanna be us.”

From lacing ‘em up during warmups at Rupp Arena to cheering on his beloved Toronto Raptors from his courtside seat, Drake’s interest in basketball borders on fanatical.

These days he’s got his sights set on a 16-year-old hooper from South Carolina, posting a pic on his Instagram sporting the jersey of Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.) junior forward Zion Williamson.

RELATED: Zion Williamson is taking the country by storm

“When your favorite rapper wears your jersey,” Williamson told USA TODAY Sports. “The feeling is sensational.”

Williamson, who is ranked No. 3 overall in the ESPN 60, has taken the country by storm this season using his 6-foot-8 inch, 230-pound frame and 46-inch vertical to rock the rims on power dunks that go viral seemingly weekly.

Williamson said Drake began following him on Instagram a couple of months ago.

“That was big,” Williamson said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

No word yet on whether the Grammy award winning rapper plans to make an in-person appearance at one of his current favorite player’s games.

If it happens, it’s clear that Drake already has proper attire.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY