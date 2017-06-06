Guard Zion Young leaves Wasatch Academy (Utah) for Chicago Simeon

Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) finished No. 17 in the final Super 25 rankings and again reached the DICK’S Sporting Goods Nationals.

The 2017-18 version of the team will be without guard Zion Young, who has decided to return to his native Chicago and will play for powerhouse Simeon, according to a report from CSN Chicago.

Young, a 6-3 guard, spent one season at Wasatch after playing in Northwest Indiana for two years. He made his debut with his future Simeon teammates during the weekend’s Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.

Simeon returns guards KeJuan Clements and Kezo Brown and wing Talen Horton-Tucker.

Simeon beat Morgan Park 68-64 for the city championship last season before losing to Whitney Young 60-50 in the Class 4A state final.