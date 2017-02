DE PERE – Morgan Zirbel recorded three points, leading the Bay Area Ice Bears to a 7-1 win over Arrowhead in the WIAA girls hockey regional final round on Friday.

Zirbel tallied two goals and an assist for Bay Area, while Mia Dunning scored twice.

Olivia Newman, Evelyn Vincent and Abby Anderson each had a goal.

In net, Brooke Gehring and Ana Holzbach combined to make three saves.