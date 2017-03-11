Zwolle wins 15th LHSAA Class B state crown

Zwolle captured the LHSAA Class B state basketball title on Friday afternoon with a 37-34 win against Hathaway.

It was Zwolle’s 15th state title, tying the Hawks with Southern Lab for the most state titles in any classification.

The low scoring contest was played at Lake Charles’ Burton Coliseum with the Hawks (33-7) pulling away from the Hornets (31-3) with a 12-4 advantage in the fourth quarter.

“We really struggled to score the ball especially early,” Zwolle coach Bradley McLaren said. “I am very proud of my kids for fighting back from 16 down in the first half and being able to get it done down the stretch. Our defense was pretty solid tonight. It’s what won the game because we were so stagnant offensively. My guys never quit and did enough late to win the game.”

Quin Perry led the way for the Hawks with 12 points, while Hilton Frazier added 11 with 8 rebounds. Ladarius Cutright with 6 points, Jermaine Williams (4) and Daniel Thomas (4) also contributed.

No. 1 Zwolle won despite cashing in just 3 of 15 three pointers. Trey Blanchard topped No. 2 Hathaway with 10 points.

