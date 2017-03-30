Zwolle’s Perry, Florien’s Law tabbed for LSWA honor

Zwolle standout Quinn Perry and Florien forward Aja Law headline northwest Louisiana representatives on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class B All-State team released today.

Florien girls coach Dewain Strother, who recently coached the Lady Cats to their 6th title under his direction, was named the LSWA Coach of the Year.

The 6-foot-3 Perry averaged 16.3 points during his junior campaign for Times All-Area Boys Coach of the Year Bradley McLaren.

“Quinn is a tough, hard-nosed player who comes to practice every day and works hard,” said McLaren, who led the Hawks to their sixth title during his tenure earlier this month. “He has been solid for us and has developed more of an outside shot since last year.”

A dominating post presence, the 6-foot Law averaged 26.2 points, 10. 5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Class B state champions. She was recently named The Times All-Area Player of the Year.

“Aja is great to coach because she works on whatever I ask her to work on,” Strother said. “She can take a butt chewing, but she doesn’t get many of those because she works so hard. She’s also a great student with good parental guidance.”

Strother, who has collected “3 or 4” LSWA Coach of the Year honors, recently completed his 34th campaign in Florien. His teams have been to 16 LHSAA Final Fours during that period with a half-dozen titles.

“State titles are hard to come by,” he said

Fairview senior Callie Maddox and Negreet senior Brian Brown were selected the outstanding players on their respective teams by the LSWA. Hathaway coach Carlo Maggio, whose team lost to Zwolle in the title game, was deemed the boys coach of the year.

Girls’ first-team selections included Anacoco’s Whitney Goins (15 points), Holden’s Kaylee Hughes (16) and Fairview’s Maddisen Martin (21). The boys’ first team included Grace Christian’s Elijah Hampton (22 points), Anacoco’s Brent Cosio (24.7) and Crescent City’s Byron Joshua (11.3).

The girls’ second team included Florien’s Morgan Miller, who averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 steals, Stanley’s McKayla Williams, Lacassine’s Haley Cooley, Negreet’s Kelsey Thaxton and Weston’s Madison Brown.

The boys’ second team included Simsboro’s Dee Levingston, Weston’s Klayon Reeves, Hathaway’s Trenton Guidry, Glenmora’s Corderious Jones and Florien’s Keion Sweet.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6

CLASS B ALL-STATE BASKETBALL CHARTS

Boys’ First Team

Brian Brown Negreet 6-1 Sr. 27.2

Brent Cosio Anacoco, 5-10, Sr., 24.7

Elijah Hampton Grace Christian 6-5 Jr. 22.0

Quinn Perry Zwolle 6-3 Jr. 16.3

Byron Joshua Crescent City 5-10 Fr. 11.3

Second team

Dee Levingston Simsboro 6-2 Jr. 21.0

Klayton Reeves Weston 5-10 Sr. 15.0

Trenton Guidry Hathaway 6-6 Sr. 17.6

Corderious Jones Glenmora 5-8 Sr. 17.7

Keion Sweet Florien 5-10 Sr. 12.6

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Brian Brown, Negreet COACH OF THE YEAR: Carlo Maggio, Hathaway

Honorable mention: Jakemin Abney, Simsboro; Hunter Tolar, Weston; Cole McKay, Episcopal-Acadiana; Trey Blanchard, Hathaway; Terrence Smith, Crescent City; Ben Preuett, Grace Christian; Beau Barbry, Avoyelles Charter; Jonathan Vaughan, Crescent City; Garrett Edwards, Pitkin.

Girl’s First Team

Callie Maddox, Fairview, 6-0, Sr., 36.0

Aja Law, Florien, 6-0, Jr., 26.2

Whitney Goins, Anacoco, 6-0, Sr., 15.0

Kaylee Hughes, Holden, 5-8, Jr., 16.0

Maddisen Martin, Fairview, 5-6, Jr., 21.0

Second team

Haley Cooley, Lacassine, 5-6, Sr., 24.8

Kelsey Thaxton, Negreet, 5-7, Jr., 25.1

McKayla Williams, Stanley, 5-6, 8th, 20.1 Madison Brown, Weston, 5-7, Sr. 17.0 Morgan Miller, Florien, 5-4, So., 11.3

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Callie Maddox, Fairview COACH OF THE YEAR: Dewain Strother, Florien

Honorable mention: Olivia Hennen, Choudrant; Maggie Manuel, Fairview; Kaitlyn Kropog, Holden; Bryuana Green, Glenmora; Jaycee Hughes, Holden; Ashlyn Etheridge, Converse.