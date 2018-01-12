10 Memorable moments from the Spalding Hoophall Classic

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | January 12, 2018
The Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., is in its 16th year. The event began as the Basketball Hall of Fame High School Invitational in 2002 and has been a coming out party for great teams and future NBA Players.
RELATED: ESPN’s Biancardi talks prestige of Hoophall Classic
SCHEDULE: 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic
MORE: Top teams, players to battle at Hoophall Classic
Here are 10 memorable moments in the event, held annually at Springfield College:
<p>Westtown Academy (West Chester, Pa.) 6-11 center Mo Bamba played Bill Russell to Ayton’s Wilt Chamberlain. Bamba's defense and game-high 14 rebounds caused problems for the 7-1 Ayton, who still finished with 21 points. Bamba had more help, however, and Westtown came out on top over Ayton’s Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) 66-54.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Gregory Payan, AP</p>
<p>The Stags fell behind 19-9 to St. Joseph Regional (Metuchen, N.J.) and Towns, who is now averaging a double-double in the NBA. While Towns ended up with 21 points, DeMatha outscored St. Joseph 25-5 down the stretch for a 73-45 win, Mike Jones’ 300th as a coach.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jonathan Newton, The Washington Post via Getty Images</p>
<p>Simmons, then a forward for Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), and now a candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year, had 36 points, making 62.5% of his shots from the floor, to go with nine rebounds in a 76-57 defeat of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>The event has had its share of elite girls players as well. Breanna Stewart and Elena Delle Donne, before they were WNBA All-Stars, had big games at the Hoophall. In 2008, Delle Donne had 38 points and 11 rebounds in a 57-37 defeat of Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.). In 2012, Stewart led Cicero North Syracuse (Cicero, N.Y.) to a 60-20 defeat of West Springfield, Mass., in the 2012 Hoophall Classic with 22 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and seven blocks.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> William Thomas Cain</p>
<p>The Hoophall took a big leap forward when elite prospects such as Kevin Durant, then with Montrose Christian (Rockville, Md.) played in the event. That year, Durant, now a perennial All-Star, had 30 points in a 67-66 loss to Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) and his attempt at a game tying three-pointer went back rim.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Shaun Heasley, USA TODAY</p>
<p>DeMarcus Cousins, now a three-time NBA All-Star, had 17 points and 20 rebounds to lead LeFlore (Mobile, Ala.) to a 67-54 defeat of Lincoln (Brooklyn) and its star, Lance Stephenson, who is in his seventh season in the NBA. Stephenson didn’t disappoint, either, putting up 24 points.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> John David Mercer</p>
<p>Lonzo Ball showed he was a complete player with 15 points, 18 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in Chino Hills’ 100-75 defeat of High Point (N.C.) Christian. On one play, Ball scrambled to save a loose ball from going out of bounds and in one motion, threw a full-court pass leading to a layup.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> David Butler II, USA Today Sports Images</p>
<p>St. Anthony (Jersey City), coached by Hall of Famer Bob Hurley, put on a defensive clinic in overwhelming DeMatha Catholic 75-25. The Friars took an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and never let up the defense. Myles Mack, now playing point guard professionally in Poland, had 33 for St. Anthony.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Hoopball</p>
<p>Tatum, a Chaminade (St. Louis) forward, who would go on to be the third pick in the 2017 NBA draft, scored 40 points and had 14 rebounds in a 72-69 loss to DeMatha. The Stags were led by future No. 1 draft choice Markelle Fultz, who had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Bob Blanchard, RJB Sports</p>
<p>Williams-Goss, now playing professionally in Serbia, hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Pilots a 62-59 win. Findlay Prep trailed by 11 points with four minutes to go before Williams-Goss led the comeback, scoring 18 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Michael Beswick</p>
Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville MD), Montverde Academy (Montverde FL), St. Anthony (Jersey City), Hoophall Classic
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send