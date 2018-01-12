10 Memorable moments from the Spalding Hoophall Classic

The Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., is in its 16th year. The event began as the Basketball Hall of Fame High School Invitational in 2002 and has been a coming out party for great teams and future NBA Players.

Here are 10 memorable moments in the event, held annually at Springfield College: