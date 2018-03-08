Top two unchanged, six newcomers enter Super 25 softball rankings

State champion Los Alamitos and fellow California school Norco did nothing this past week to discourage them staying 1-2 in the USA TODAY High School Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

Los Alamitos (3-0) dealt Santiago its first loss, while Norco (4-0) beat both Orange Lutheran and Etiwanda at the Dana Housley Memorial Tournament last week.

Poll newcomer O’Connor (9-0-1) takes over the No. 3 spot, after outscoring opponents 82-20 so far this season, while Texas squads Katy (19-1) and Keller (13-1-1) step into the rankings for the first time to round out the top five.

Hamilton (5-0) knocked off fellow Arizona school Pinnacle — last week’s sixth-ranked team — twice in two days to debut in the seventh spot, and Hazel Green (6-0) and Spain Park (14-2) surged into the top 10, moving up seven and 11 places, respectively.

Barrington (Ill.), The Colony (Texas), Fort Myers (Fla.) and Pinnacle (Ariz.) dropped out.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.