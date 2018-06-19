11-year-old California girl wouldn't let a near coma stop her from cheering

Emily Kruger jumped, clapped and spun with a smile Saturday at the Lions All-Star Football Games. Her cheer squad’s halftime performances served as a pleasant pause from chaos and combat that took place on the field during the two annual all-star games that pit the best seniors from the top half of the North State against the best from the bottom half.

But the story behind Emily’s performance is more brutal than any tackle delivered on Saturday.

Three weeks earlier, she was in a hospital on the brink of a diabetic coma.

“The doctor said if I hadn’t brought her in that night, she could have died,” said Jennifer Kruger, mother of 11-year-old Emily.

Emily was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes about a year and a half ago. She had already been an avid cheerleader, and her mother figured she was just losing weight as a result of practicing.

For most of the time after her diagnosis, Emily didn’t really understand how her diabetes would affect her. She knew she had to watch her sugar levels, but the threatening elements of the condition remained a mystery.

