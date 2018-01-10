12 Texas class of '19 football stars ready for breakout seasons

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) may have crowned its Lone Star State champions less than a month ago, but there are others using a collection of the state’s best talent and plotting to lay siege to the thrones.

MORE FROM TEXAS: Visit TexasHSFootball.com

From the Tiger den in Katy to the Cavalier regiment in Lake Travis to the Falcons’ nest in Dallas, 12 of the Lone Star State’s most dangerous weapons are pointed at the month of December and next season’s finale.

1. Deondrick Glass, RB, Katy (5-11, 190)

Glass, a four-star RB that has Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas pining for his services, may be both the best and most prolific running back of the 2019 class — without being a focal point in the Tigers’ pass game.

Three years into his prep career at Katy High School, the former University Interscholastic League District 19-6A MVP has more than 4,000 yards and 70 touchdowns despite sharing carries with Joshua Oglesby — a near 1,000-yard back.

Glass ended his junior season with 1,690 yards and 26 TDs. At his current average of 1,410 and 23 per season respectively, he can become the best running back in Tiger history and end his career with 5,640 career yards and 93 career touchdowns.

Without Oglesby stealing carries and rifle-armed soon-to-be sophomore Bronson McClelland seemingly set to inherit Katy’s passing game and force opposing defenses away from run blitzes, Glass may be able to eclipse the 6,000-yard mark and score more than 100 touchdowns.

2. Kenyon Green, OT, Atascocita (6-5, 315)

Atascocita’s monster junior offensive lineman helped dual-threat quarterback Jack Roe, Decarlos Demmerritte, Dammion Green and the Eagles run for 2,763 yards and 48 TDs in 2017.

Follow TexasHSFootball.com on Twitter: @texashsfootball

Behind Green, a five-star recruit, and a hulking offensive line, the Eagles 13 ballcarriers averaged 6.8 yards per game in 11 matchups. Roe was able to pass for 1,665 yards, 14 TDs and only 14 interceptions. Atascocita reached the UIL 6A Regional Quarterfinal Round but lost to Katy 44-0.

Green has offers from Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas Christian University and 10 other Power 5 Conference teams.

3. Roschon Johnson, QB, Port Neches-Groves (6-1, 192)

Though Shane Buechele has Longhorns fans seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, Coach Tom Herman and his staff attacked the future of the position with an aggressive recruiting attitude.

And came up with one of the best dual-threat QBs of the 2019 class — Roschon Johnson.

Johnson, who will be eligible to sign a National Letter of Intent near the end of next season, led the Indians three rounds deep in the playoffs and a loss to Marquez Perez and eventual state champion College Station High School. The four-star quarterback is a hard commit to Texas but has offers to Baylor, Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M, and others.

4. Garrett Wilson, WR, Lake Travis (6-0, 178)

Wilson may be the most dynamic receiver on this list despite being the smallest of the group.

The Lake Travis dual-sport athlete gained 1,675 yards and scored 26 TDs on 90 receptions through the air and added 440 yards and six TDs on the ground. Wilson, who has gained 2,399 yards and 38 touchdowns in the span of a two-year varsity career, shouldn’t be affected by the loss of Matthew Baldwin to Ohio State, either.

After the displayed chemistry between Wilson and sophomore Hudson Card during the a near-competed rally to a state championship win, the Cavaliers offense and touchdown prowess should be in good hands. It should also boost efforts from national championship hopefuls like Ohio State and Texas — which Wilson is 50/50 on currently — going into the 2018 offseason.

5. Brian Williams, S, Bishop Dunne (6-0, 185)

Williams, the younger brother of former Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams, was a force in he secondary as well as the run game for Dallas area TAPPS powerhouse Bishop Dunne, racking up 40 total tackles (2 TFL), five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

He will enter his senior season with 118 tackles and 13 interceptions for a team that will return six of its top takeaway specialists and all of its top sack artists and tackle leaders.

With teams not able to key in on avoiding Williams and with a better group familiarity with the defensive scheme, the hard hitting safety may reach double digits in interceptions. He may also garner more attention and a revitalized effort from a top four that is comprised of Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, and Stanford.

6. Theo Wease, WR, Allen (6-3, 195)

Wease, even without Oklahoma State signee Spencer Sanders tossing him laser beams on the high school stage, is on the opposite side of the size spectrum compared to Lake Travis’ Wilson and uses his height and catch radius to dominate smaller and average size defenders.

For those defensive backs that equal him in size there is the aspect of sub-4.4 speed to contend with.

Wease displayed that speed on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Grant Tisdale during a victory against Round Rock Cedar Ridge that sent Allen to the state title game. He also logged 87 yards and 14 TDs with only 57 receptions. His yardage was No. 11 in the DFW region but his touchdown total was fourth behind Keller Fossil Ridge’s Stefan Cobbs (23), North Crowley’s Julian Ortega-Jones (18), and Coppell’s Blake Jackson (15).

Of the three athletes ahead of Wease, only Jackson will return next year.

For the full list, visit TexasHSFootball.com