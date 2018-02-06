14 Romeo Langford highlights that show why he's special

New Albany (Ind.) star Romeo Langford says he could make his college decision public at the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game on March 28th. He’s still weighing Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt.
“If he had that decision, (Langford could) make that announcement (at the McDonald’s All American game),” his dad, Tim Langford told IndyStar. “But if not, we’ll wait until April.”
Until he decides, fans will follow the close of his historic Indiana basketball career. He’s chasing the top spot on the state scoring list and continues to make highlight-reel plays that add to the hype around his recruitment.
Here are 14 of his best highlights this year:
1. This just isn’t fair. Poster dunk.
2. Just look how far back his arm is when he catches the ball. Stop the clip right there and then imagine it going through the hoop. Unreal.
3. One time, during Fox Sports Indiana’s Basketball Day Indiana event at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, he got a nice little sound bite out of Eddie Gill: “Rise up young man.”
4. Look at this breakaway. The more the defense tries, the nastier the moves get.
5. Spin move. Behind-the-back. Finger roll. Smooth.
6. So, you’re going to get a few highlights out of a 63-point night. But this one right here shows how smooth Langford’s shot is. Fading to the corner and landing on one foot? No problem.
7. This jab-step, pump-fake move capped by a fadeaway is something else.
8. Just for fun, here’s his shooting form in slow motion. Pure.
9. Here, this is how Langford’s shot looks when his wrist is in apparent pain. Swish.
10. Buzzer beater? Swish.
11. Behind-the-back, pull-up 3-pointer? Swish.
12. And don’t forget about the soft touch at the rim. Not everything can be a dunk or a 3-pointer.
13. Langford rebounds, too. And did we mention he dunks?
14. Also, the defense.