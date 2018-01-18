19-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing gun into Virginia high school basketball game

A brawl that erupted during a Virginia high school basketball game led to an arrest for carrying an concealed weapon on school property.

As reported by the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star, 19-year-old Travon Kymonte Goodall was charged with possessing a gun on school property and carrying a concealed weapon after police discovered the weapon following a brawl during James Madison’s game at Caroline.

The Free Lance-Star reported that a group of teens in the crowd began fighting and the incident spilled over into a brawl, eventually reaching others in the stands.

After a 20 minute delay forced by the brawl, the game resumed, with James Madison eventually pulling away in an 80-72 victory. That was good news. The better news? None of the people involved in the brawl were affiliated with James Madison, per the school’s principal Taneshia Rachal.