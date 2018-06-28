2017-18 ALL-USA Alabama Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Seymour, Faith Academy (Mobile)

The fifth-year coach led the Rams to a dominant 36-3 season and the Class 5A state title. Faith Academy gained revenge in the championship series, sweeping three-time defending champ Russellville—which had beaten the Rams in the finals the past two years.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jeremiah Jackson, INF, St. Luke’s (Mobile), 6-0/170, Sr.

A six-year starter, Jackson was named Alabama’s Mr. Baseball and signed with the Los Angeles Angels after being drafted No. 57 overall. He hit .637 as a senior with 15 home runs and 49 RBI, leading the Wildcats to the 2A semifinals.

Chandler Best, P, McGill-Toolen (Mobile), 6-0/185, Jr.

Will Morrison, P, Cullman, 6-2/180, Sr.

Carson Skipper, P, Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville), 6-1/180, Sr.

Ethan Hearn, C, Mobile Christian, 6-0/190, Jr.

Tyler Miller, INF, Spanish Fort, 6-2/180, Sr.

Sonny DiChiara, INF, Hoover, 6-2/205, Sr.

Chase Wilkerson, INF, Headland, 6-0/180, Sr.

Josh Hall, OF, Homewood, 5-9/175, Sr.

Ethan Wilson, OF, Andalusia, 6-2/190, Sr.

Garrett Wade, OF, Hartselle, 6-2/200, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Christian Macleod, P, Huntsville, 6-4/215, Sr.

Jonah Smith, P, Sweet Water, 6-3/205, Sr.

Brooks Fuller, P, Auburn, 6-2/215, Sr.

Jake Killingsworth, C, Headland, 5-10/190, So.

Dylan Ray, INF, Bob Jones (Madison), 6-3/205, So.

Dylan Register, INF, G.W. Long (Skipperville), 5-11/175, Sr.

Chance Warren, INF, Enterprise, 5-10/175, Sr.

Jake Hollifield, INF, St. Paul’s (Mobile), 6-1/210, Jr.

Drew Williamson, OF, T.R. Miller (Brewton), 6-5/210, Sr.

Isaiah Magwood, OF, Hazel Green, 6-5/205, Sr.

Garrett Morris, OF, Auburn, 6-1/210, Sr.