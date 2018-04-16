2017-18 ALL-USA Alabama Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Will Copeland, Sylacauga

Copeland led the Aggies to their first state title since 1988. His team scored nine of the first 11 points in overtime and hung on for a 79-78 win over Eufala in the Class 5A state championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Trendon Watford, F, Mountain Brook, 6-8/215, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Watford led his team to a second straight Class 7A state title. A top ten recruit in the junior class, he averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 steals a game.

Kira Lewis, G, Hazel Green, 6-3/160, Jr.

A Mr. Basketball finalist, Lewis averaged 28.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in leading the Trojans to the Class 6A semifinals

Jaykwon Walton, G, Carver (Montgomery), 6-5/175, Jr.

In leading the Wolverines (30-5) to a Class 6A state title, Walton averaged 17 points a game while blocking over 100 shots with nearly 150 steals.

Diante Wood, G, Sacred Heart (Anniston), 6-4/175, Sr.

A two-time Class 1A Player of the Year in line for a third, the Alabama signee led the Cardinals to a fourth straight state title, averaging 23.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Kam Woods, G, Midfield (Birmingham), 5-11/150, So.

An Alabama Mr. Basketball finalist, Woods averaged 27.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Patriots.

SECOND TEAM

Jamari Blackmon, G, Hoover, 6-0/185, Sr.

Kobe Brown, G, Lee (Huntsville), 6-7/220, Jr.

Travarus Carroll, G, Huffman (Birmingham), 6-1/165, Sr.

Isaac Chatman, F, Cordova, 6-6/205, Sr.

Anquaevious Pollard, F, Lanett, 6-7/185, Sr.