2017-18 ALL-USA Alabama Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Miller, Hazel Green

In leading the Trojans (35-2) to a Class 6A state title, Miller became the first coach in state history to win championships at three different schools. The Trojans defeated Ramsay in the state final, 56-54, clinching their first state title since 1995.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Zipporah Broughton, G, Robert E. Lee (Montgomery), 5-9, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Broughton averaged 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.9 steals in leading her team to the Class 7A semifinals. A Rutgers signee, she finished her high school career with 2,419 points.

Claire Holt, G, Spain Park (Birmingham), 5-7, Sr.

On the way to a Class 7A state title, the Richmond signee averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, finishing her career with 1,865 points.

Caitlin Hose, G, Hazel Green, 5-10, Sr.

A Georgia signee, Hose averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists in leading the Trojans to the Class 6A state title.

Annie Hughes, G, Pisgah, 5-10, Jr.

The Auburn commit averaged 24 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals and led her team to a class 3A state title.

Maori Davenport, C, Charles Henderson (Troy), 6-4, Jr.

Davenport put up 18.2 points, 12 rebounds, 5.1 blocks and 1.7 assists per game in pacing the Class 5A state champions.

SECOND TEAM

River Baldwin, C, Pleasant Home (Andalusia), 6-5, Jr.

Hannah Barber, G, Homewood, 5-6, Sr.

Allie Craig Cruce, G, Lauderdale County (Rogersville), 6-1, Sr.

LaTascya Duff, G, Samson, 5-7, Sr.

Sarah Suttle, G, Buckhorn (New Market), 5-7, Sr.