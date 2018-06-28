2017-18 ALL-USA Alaska Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alaska Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chad Bentz, Juneau-Douglas (Juneau)

The former Major League relief pitcher led the Crimson Bears to their first state title since 2012 and the first of his tenure. When Juneau-Douglas beat South Anchorage, 3-2, in the state final, it was the program’s sixth title since the tournament began in 2000.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Michael Cesar, C, Juneau-Douglas (Juneau), 5-9/170, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Cesar hit .466 with 20 hits and 15 RBI in 15 games, while being the backstop for the Crimson Bears’ first state championship since 2012. Cesar has committed to play for Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash., starting in the fall.

Andrew Jaidinger, P, Service (Anchorage), 6-1/150, Sr.

Leland Wilson, P, West Anchorage, 6-0/140, So.

Braden Olmstead, P, Eagle River, 5-10/160, So.

Chris Crespo, INF, West Anchorage, 6-0/200, Sr.

Jacob Dale, INF Juneau-Douglas (Juneau), 5-8/170, Sr.

Donavin McCurley, INF, Juneau-Douglas (Juneau), 5-4/140, Sr.

Jacob Woodall, INF, South Anchorage, 6-4/190, Jr.

Lian Lincoln, OF, South Anchorage, 5-11/165, Sr.

Luke Mallinger, OF, Juneau-Douglas (Juneau), 5-11/165, Sr.

Ian Frizelle, OF, Chugiak, 5-11/170, So.

SECOND TEAM

Jake Andresen, P, Dimond (Anchorage), 5-11/165, Sr.

Wyatt Barajas, P, Ketchikan, 6-3/210, Jr.

Michael Starr, P, Ketchikan, 6-2/165, Sr.

Cody Quelland, C, Soldotna, 6-0/163, Sr.

Conor Bates-Janigo, INF, Dimond (Anchorage), 6-0/145, Sr.

Quinn Bates-Janigo, INF, Dimond (Anchorage), 5-11/135, So.

Ricky Gatter, INF, East Anchorage, 5-8/145, So.

Kolten Ketchum, INF, Colony (Palmer), 6-1/175, Sr.

Walker Stewart, OF, North Pole, 5-9/150, Sr.

Kasey Watts, OF, Juneau-Douglas (Juneau), 6-0/160, Sr.

Brian Wing, OF, Chugiak, 5-10/175, Sr.