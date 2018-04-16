2017-18 ALL-USA Alaska Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alaska Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Arnhart, Barrow

Arnhart guided Barrow (19-11) to an improbable third Class 3A state title in four years. The Whalers knocked off defending champ Grace Christian in the championship game, 65-52, and Arnhart later announced that he would leave Barrow—the northernmost town in the U.S.—to move to Anchorage next season.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tobin Karlberg, G, Grace Christian (Anchorage), 6-0/185, Sr.

The two-time Class 3A Player of the Year averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 steals and four assists per game, leading the Grizzlies to the Class 3A state final. Karlberg, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, committed to stay in-state and play for the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

Marcus Lee, G, Ketchikan, 5-10/155, Jr.

The dynamic First Team All-State guard paced the Kings with 19.8 points and 4.4 assists per contest.

Travis Adams, G, Barrow, 5-10/175, Sr.

The state’s slickest playmaker fueled Barrow’s run to the 3A state crown with 14 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds a night.

Erik Kelly, F, Juneau-Douglas (Juneau), 6-5/220, Sr.

A dominant inside presence, Kelly earned Class 4A Player of the Year honors while posting 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Clayton Southwick, F/G, Palmer, 6-7/220, Sr.

The multi-talented Southwick was named Northern Lights Conference Player of the Year after averaging 19.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and four assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Sullivan Menard, G, Colony (Palmer), 6-3/180, Jr.

Trevor Wilson, G, Unalaska, 6-1/190, Jr.

Isaiah Moses, G, Dimond (Anchorage), 5-11/155, So.

Reilly Devine, F, Wasilla, 6-4/205, Sr.

Nicolas Horning, F, Dimond (Anchorage), 6-3/190, Sr.