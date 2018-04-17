2017-18 ALL-USA Alaska Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alaska Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Young, Dimond (Anchorage)

Young guided the Lynx to a perfect 30-0 campaign and the Class 4A state championship. Dimond knocked off rival Wasilla in the final, 61-46, avenging defeats in the 2016 and 2017 title games.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Alissa Pili, F, Dimond (Anchorage), 6-0, Jr.

The state’s two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and Class 4A Player of the Year, Pili led the Lynx to a state title. She had 22 points and 20 rebounds in the championship game, while averaging 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest for the season.

Azaria Robinson, F, East Anchorage, 6-2, Jr.

A Div. 1 college recruit, Robinson earned First Team All-State honors after recording 18.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Azlynn Brandenburg, G, Wasilla, 5-9, Sr.

A Colorado Mesa commit, Brandenburg posted 14.9 points, four assists and 2.9 steals per game for the Class 4A finalists.

Olivia Davies, G, Wasilla, 5-9, Jr.

A three-time First Team All-State selection, Davies averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.2 steals per contest.

Bethany Carstens, G, Nikiski, 5-9, Jr.

The Class 3A Player of the Year scored 19.7 points per game to go with 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 steals.

SECOND TEAM

Jahnna Hajdukovich, G, Dimond (Anchorage), 5-8, Sr.

Chasity Horn, G, Chugiak, 5-7, So.

Destiny Reimers, G, Anchorage Christian, 5-9, So.

DeeAnn White, F/G, Ninilchik, 6-0, Jr.

Bobbi Mott, F, Valdez, 6-0, Sr.