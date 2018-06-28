2017-18 ALL-USA Arkansas Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ron Bradley, Har-Ber (Springdale)

Bradley led the Wildcats (31-4) to their first Class 7A state title. After falling in the final last year, Har-Ber defeated Conway, 6-0, in the state title game and finished the year ranked No. 14 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jaden Hill, INF, Ashdown, 6-4/210, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Hill posted a 7-0 record and a 0.51 ERA while also hitting .540 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI in leading the Panthers (26-10) to the Class 4A quarterfinals. After being selected in Round 38 of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, Hill will be attending LSU.

Blake Adams, P, Har-Ber (Springdale), 6-2/205, Jr.

Kaleb Hill, P, Watson Chapel (Pine Bluff), 6-4/215, Sr.

Zack Morris, P, Cabot, 6-3/215, Jr.

Cason Tollett, C, Little Rock Christian, 6-2/205, Jr.

Connor Noland, INF, Greenwood, 6-3/205, Sr.

Will Richardson, INF, Woodlawn (Rison), 6-3/190, Sr.

Cayden Wallace, INF, Greenbrier, 6-1/200, So.

Nick Griffin, OF, Monticello, 6-2/170, So.

P.J. Hilson, OF, Nettleton (Jonesboro), 5-10/165, Sr.

Trey Harris, OF, Little Rock Christian, 5-11/163, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Connor McCullough, P, Maumelle, 6-1/170, Sr.

Miller Pleimann, P, Fayetteville East, 6-4/185, Sr.

Zane Ryne Neves, P, Jonesboro, 6-0/200, Jr.

Ja’Kobi Jackson, C, Watson Chapel (Pine Bluff), 6-0/185, Sr.

Peyton Holt, INF, Greenwood, 5-10/175, Jr.

Brandon Hudson, INF, Robinson (Little Rock), 6-5/170, Sr.

Kam’ron Emmanuel Mays-Hunt, INF, Bentonville, 6-0/175, Sr.

Luke Pectol, INF, Robinson (Little Rock), 6-3/190, So.

Avery Felts, OF, Westside (Jonesboro), 6-2/180, Jr.

Houston King, OF, Cabot, 5-11/160, So.

Brandon Ulmer, OF, Booneville, 5-10/170, Jr.