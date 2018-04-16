2017-18 ALL-USA Arkansas Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Ross, Baptist Prep (Little Rock)

Ross saw highly-touted 7-footer Connor Vanover transfer to national power Findlay Prep before the season ever began, but he was undaunted, guiding the Eagles to a third consecutive Class 4A title. Baptist Prep went 30-6 overall and trounced Westside, 76-52, in the final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Isaiah Joe, G, Northside (Fort Smith), 6-4/170, Sr.

The All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Joe added new dimensions to his game this season to go with his always-potent long-range shooting. The Arkansas commit sparked the Grizzlies to the Class 7A final while averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Desi Sills, G, Jonesboro, 6-2/180, Sr.

The future Razorback led the Golden Hurricane to a second straight state championship, averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Issac McBride, G, Baptist Prep (Little Rock), 6-1/185, Jr.

The dynamic junior carried Baptist Prep to its third straight state title, scoring 26 points in the state final and averaging 24.5 for the season.

Moses Moody, F/G, North Little Rock, 6-5/185, So.

A top 40 recruit in the Class of 2020, Moody averaged an efficient 18.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest for the Class 7A champs.

Ethan Henderson, C/F, Parkview (Little Rock), 6-8/190, Sr.

The talented big man, another Arkansas commit, posted 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and two blocks per game, sparking Parkview’s run to the Class 5A state crown.

SECOND TEAM

Chris Moore, F, West Memphis, 6-6/210, So.

Collin Moore, F, North Little Rock, 6-4/180, Jr.

Tylor Perry, G, Har-Ber (Springdale), 5-10/165, Jr.

C.J. White, G, Parkview (Little Rock), 6-4/185, Sr.

Grehlon Easter, G, Mills University (Little Rock), 6-4/175, Sr.