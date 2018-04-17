2017-18 ALL-USA Arkansas Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Josh Smith, Hot Springs

In just his second full season, Smith guided the Trojans to the fifth championship in school history. Hot Springs (31-3) won its final 23 games, including the 50-47 decision over two-time defending champ Watson Chapel in the Class 5A finale.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Christyn Williams, G, Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock), 5-11, Sr.

The UConn commit swept virtually every major award this year, including Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith High School Player of the Year and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year. Also MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game, Williams averaged 26.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists, leading the Mustangs (36-1) to the Class 4A state championship.

Sasha Goforth, G, Fayetteville, 6-0, So.

One of the top sophomores in the nation, Goforth averaged 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Class 7A quarterfinalists.

Elauna Eaton, G, Jonesboro, 5-9, So.

A top 20 recruit in the Class of 2020, Eaton scored 17.5 points per game in the postseason, leading the Hurricanes to a Class 6A state title.

Marquesha Davis, F/G, Springdale, 6-0, Jr.

The athletic junior emerged as one of the state’s top talents, averaging 20.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Yo’Myris Morris, F, North Little Rock, 6-2, Sr.

A TCU signee, Morris helped the Charging Wildcats to the 7A title, recording 13.6 points and 11.2 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Erynn Barnum, F, Little Rock Central, 6-2, Sr.

Asiyha Smith, G, Conway, 5-7, Jr.

Roshala Scott, G, Earle, 5-8, Jr.

Jamilyn Kinney, G, Van Buren, 5-7, Sr.

Reagan Bradley, G, Little Rock Christian, 5-8, Jr.