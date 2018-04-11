ALL-USA Boys Hockey: First Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 11, 2018
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Hockey Team for the 2017-18 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Grant Paranica, Grand Forks Central
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jay O’Brien, Thayer Academy
MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
Click the gallery below to meet the players on the first team:
<p><strong>School</strong>: West Salem (Wisc.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-11<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Wisconsin<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association Player of the Year, Gorniak scored 31 goals and dished out 31 assists to lead the Panthers (20-8) to the state quarterfinals. A three-time First Team All-State pick, Gorniak finished his career with 108 goals and 146 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: Michael Trzinski</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Kimball Union (Meriden, N.H.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Defense<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-11<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Northeastern<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Harris anchored a Wildcats defense that allowed just three goals in three postseason games on its way to the New England Prep Open Tournament title. Harris also produced offensively for Kimball (30-5-2) with six goals and 29 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dustin Meltzer, Kimball Union Academy</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: St. Thomas Academy (St. Paul, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Goalie<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-2<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Named the top goalie in Minnesota, Kelly backstopped the Cadets (27-3-1) to a fifth-place finish at the Class AA state tournament. Kelly was 23-2-1 on the season with a 1.46 goals against average and a .932 save percentage.</p> <p><em>Photo: Alice Chapman</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Defense<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-1<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Wisconsin<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: The state’s Reed Larson Award-winner as Minnesota’s best defenseman, LaMaster led a Greyhounds defense that allowed just 58 goals in 31 games. He was also an offensive force for Duluth East (25-3-3), which reached the Class AA state title game behind LaMaster’s four goals and 41 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: William Garnett</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Thayer (Braintree, Mass.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-11<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Providence<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: O’Brien was a one-man wrecking crew for the Tigers (17-12-1), who reached the New England Prep Large Tournament title game thanks to their center’s 43 goals and 37 assists. That production earns O’Brien the ALL-USA Player of the Year award.</p> <p><em>Photo: Chris Bernstein, CDBphotos.com</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Edina (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-9<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Named Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey winner, Walker dazzled on the ice with 35 goals and 44 assists, leading the Hornets (28-3) to a third-place finish at the Class AA state tournament. Walker was a seventh-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2017 NHL draft.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tony Scott youth hockey hub</em></p>
