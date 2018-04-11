USA Today Sports

ALL-USA Boys Hockey: First Team

Photo: Tad Meddaugh, The Studio

ALL-USA

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Hockey Team for the 2017-18 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Grant Paranica, Grand Forks Central

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jay O’Brien, Thayer Academy

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

Click the gallery below to meet the players on the first team:

Meet the ALL-USA Boys Hockey First Team players!

