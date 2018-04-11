ALL-USA Boys Hockey: Second Team

14 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 11, 2018
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Hockey Team for the 2017-18 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Grant Paranica, Grand Forks Central
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jay O’Brien, Thayer Academy
MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
Click the gallery below to meet the players on the second team:
<p><strong>School</strong>: Edina (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-0<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Brinkman was an Associated Press First Team All-State selection after a season in which he scored 12 goals and passed for 38 assists to lead the Hornets (28-3) to a third-place finish at the Minnesota Class AA state tournament.</p> <p><em>Photo: John Sherman, Sun Current</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Elk River (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-1<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Notre Dame<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: One of two juniors named First Team All-State in Minnesota by the Associated Press, Perbix potted 21 goals and recorded 47 assists for the Elks (19-8), who lost in the Section 7AA tournament semifinals.</p> <p><em>Photo: Yuko Larson</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Rivers (Weston, Mass.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Goalie<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-2<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Princeton<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Porter played every minute between the pipes for the Red Wings (27-2-2), who reached the New England Prep Open Tournament semifinals. Porter allowed just 34 goals on 700 shots for a 1.15 goals against average and a .951 save percentage. He finished the season with eight shutouts.</p> <p><em>Photo: Alex Klein Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Dexter Southfield (Brookline, Mass.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-11<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Harvard<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: A returning ALL-USA Second Teamer, Rathbone missed 10 games early in the season with a broken kneecap. The fourth-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2017 NHL draft, he returned to notch 12 goals and 23 assists in just 16 games as Dexter (20-5-2) reached the New England Prep Open Tournament semifinals.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dexter Southfield School</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-11<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Notre Dame<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: The No. 1 pick in the United States Hockey League draft in May by Cedar Rapids (Iowa), Silianoff was the leading scorer for the Sabres (28-19-4) with 30 goals and 28 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: Shattuck-St. Mary’s HS</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-9<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Worth came up huge in the postseason, notching five goals and two assists in three state tournament games as the Greyhounds (25-3-3) reached the Minnesota Class AA title game. Worth finished the season with 47 goals and 24 assists and was named First Team All-State by the Associated Press.</p> <p><em>Photo: William Garnett</em></p>
LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Preseason Boys Hockey Team
ONE YEAR AGO: Who made the ALL-USA Team last season?
Aidan Porter, ALL-USA Boys Hockey, ALL-USA Boys Hockey First Team, American Family Insurance, Ben Brinkman, boys hockey, Garrett Worth, Grant Silianoff, Jack Perbix, Jack Rathbone, ALL-USA
14 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send