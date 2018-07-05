ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year: Joey Epstein

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Team was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Coach of the Year: Steve Lydon, Boston College High (Mass.)

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Joey Epstein

School: Landon (Bethesda, Md.)

Position: Attack

Year: Senior

Height: 5-11

College: Johns Hopkins

The Landon boys lacrosse program has a long and storied history of producing outstanding player after outstanding player after outstanding player. Joey Epstein might be an amalgam of all of them.

“Joey has a little Matt Ward and a little Matt Rambo in his game,” said Landon assistant coach JR Bordley, referencing a pair of Landon alums who both went on to win the Tewaarton Trophy as the country’s top collegiate player. “Joey is a relentless worker in the weight room. His work ethic is legendary.”

With his talent, vision and drive, Epstein led the Bears to a 12-6 record and the Interstate Athletic Conference co-championship and he is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse National Player of the Year. Epstein is the second straight Landon player to win the award, following in the direct footprints of Justin Shockey.

Epstein recorded 55 goals and 33 assists this season and he leaves Landon as the school’s all-time leader in goals (203), assists (133) and points (336). But he was more than just a point-producing machine for the Bears. He was a top-notch passer and he was relentless on the rare occasion that the Landon offense committed a turnover.

“Joey is a goal-scorer but he has outstanding vision,” Bordley said. “He is tenacious in the riding [defense] game. He willed us to victories this spring.”

The awards have poured in for the future Johns Hopkins Blue Jay. He was the Washington Post All-Met Player of the Year. He is a two-time USILA All-American, the 2017 U.S. Lacrosse National Player of the Year and a 2018 Under Armour All-American Game participant. In early June he won the C. Markland Kelly award as the top player in Maryland. Given out by the Maryland Scholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association annually since 1945, Epstein is the first player from Landon to receive the honor.

“This year I had to carry the offense a lot more,” Epstein told VarsitySportsNetwork.com after taking home the Kelly award. “I’m incredibly honored.”

It wasn’t Ward or Rambo, the future Tewaarton winners. It wasn’t any of the long list of collegiate All-Americans who donned a Bears jersey. It was Joey Epstein.

Said Bordley: “He leaves Landon on our Mount Rushmore of all-time greats.”

