2017-18 ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Team: Second Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 5, 2018
The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA boys lacrosse team was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Player of the Year: Joey Epstein, Landon School (Bethesda, Md.)
Coach of the Year: Steve Lydon, Boston College High (Mass.)
