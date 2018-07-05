2017-18 ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Team: Third Team

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA boys lacrosse team was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Player of the Year: Joey Epstein, Landon School (Bethesda, Md.)

Coach of the Year: Steve Lydon, Boston College High (Mass.)

MORE: First Team | Second Team

Click the photo gallery to see the ALL-USA Third Team:

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse POY?

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Team

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Team