2017-18 ALL-USA California Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA California Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Diatte, Valley Christian (San Jose)

Diatte led the Warriors (29-3-1) to a second straight Calif. Central Coast Section Open Division title and a No. 5 spot in the USA TODAY’s Super 25. Valley Christian closed out its title defense with a 4-3 win over Los Gatos in the final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cole Winn, P, Lutheran (Orange), 6-2/195, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year a year after winning the same honor in Colorado, Winn posted a 0.20 ERA and an 8-2 record while also hitting four homers and knocking in 23 runs for the Trinity League champions. A first-round MLB Draft selection (No. 15 overall), Winn has signed with the Texas Rangers.

Joe Magrisi, P, Torrey Pines (San Diego), 6-1/200, Sr.

Sean Mullen, P, Stockdale (Bakersfield), 6-1/185, Sr.

Darius Perry, C, La Mirada, 6-2/215, Jr.

Osiris Johnson, INF, Encinal (Alameda), 6-1/185, Sr.

Spencer Jones, INF, La Costa Canyon (Encinitas), 6-7/210, Jr.

Matt McLain, INF, Beckman (Irvine), 5-11/175, Sr.

Brice Turang, INF, Santiago (Corona), 6-1/165, Sr.

Ryan Daugherty, OF, Capistrano Valley (Mission Viejo), 5-11/147, Sr.

Jared Jones, OF, La Mirada, 6-2/175, So.

R.J. Schreck, OF, Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles), 6-0/170, S

SECOND TEAM

Sam Hliboki, P, Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles), 6-3/185, Jr.

Grant Holman, P, Eastlake (Chula Vista), 6-6/210, Sr.

Dawson Netz, P, Maranatha (Pasadena), 6-1/185, Jr.

Kameron Guangorena, C, St. John Bosco (Bellflower), 6-2/185, Sr.

Jonathan Cymrot, INF, Valley Christian (San Jose), 6-0/190, Fr.

Brandon Dieter, INF, South Hills (West Covina), 6-0/170, Sr.

Cody Freeman, INF, Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 5-10/160, Jr.

Charlie Rocca, INF, Verdugo Hills (Tujunga), 6-1/175, Sr.

Coleman Brigman, OF, Valley Christian (San Jose), 5-11/155, Jr.

Preston Hartsell, OF, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach), 6-0/205, Sr.

Cole Roederer, OF, Hart (Newhall), 6-0/180, Sr.