2017-18 ALL-USA California Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA California Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Andre Chevalier, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth)

Taking over a team largely made up of big-name transfers, first-year head coach Chevalier brought it all together in leading the Trailblazers to the CIF Open Division state title. Sierra Canyon (27-4) rattled off wins in 15 of its last 16 games, capping the year with a 75-62 win over Sheldon in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jordan Brown, F, Prolific Prep (Napa), 6-10/205, Sr.

In his first year at Prolific after transferring from Woodcreek, Brown averaged 21.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in leading the team to a 27-7 record. A member of the national ALL-USA Second Team, Brown is still undecided on his college plans.

Onyeka Okongwu, F/C, Chino Hills, 6-9/235, Jr.

Okongwu led the Huskies to the CIF Division I state championship, finishing the year averaging 28 points, 14 rebounds and 4.0 blocks a game.

Riley Battin, C, Oak Park, 6-10/215, Sr.

The Utah commit averaged 25.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game and finished his prep career with 2,971 points and 1,528 rebounds.

James Akinjo, G, Salesian College Prep (Richmond), 6-1/160, Sr.

Running the point, Akinjo averaged 20.7 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals a game for the 30-2 Pride.

David Singleton, G, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance), 6-5/205, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the UCLA-bound Singleton was stellar all season for the 28-2 Knights, averaging 25.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Spencer Freedman, G, Mater Dei (Santa Ana), 6-0/160, Sr.

Jalen Green, G, San Joaquin (Fresno), 6-5/170, So.

Brandon Williams, G, Crespi (Encino), 6-2/185, Sr.

Isaiah Mobley, F, Rancho Christian (Temecula), 6-9, 220, Jr.

Shareef O’Neal, F, Crossroads (Santa Monica), 6-10/225, Sr.