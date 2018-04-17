2017-18 ALL-USA California Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA California Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Vanessa Nygaard, Windward (Los Angeles)

The former Stanford standout led the Wildcats to a state final for the third time in her six years at the helm, this time bringing home the Open Division championship. Windward went 27-3 overall, defeated Pinewood, 58-47, in the final and finished ninth in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Haley Jones, F/G, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), 6-2, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Jones led the No. 1 team in the Super 25, recording 21.8 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest earning her a spot on the National ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team.

Charisma Osborne, G, Windward (Los Angeles), 5-7, Jr.

Ranked as one of the top 20 recruits in the nation’s junior class, Osborne sparked the Wildcats (27-3) to the Open Division state championship. She averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game, and buried a title-game record six 3-pointers as part of a 26-point explosion in the championship game.

McKenzie Forbes, G/F, Folsom, 6-1, Sr.

A Cal commit, Forbes is considered one of the best players to ever come out of the Sacramento area, averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists as a senior and earning a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Alexis Tucker, F/G, Serra (Gardena), 5-11, Jr.

Tucker powered Serra to the Division 1 state championship, averaging a double-double nightly: 16.8 points and 13.2 rebounds.

Aquira DeCosta, F, St. Mary’s (Stockton), 6-2, Sr.

A Baylor commit and McDonald’s All-American, DeCosta capped her outstanding prep career by averaging 18.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and three steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Haley Van Dyke, F, Campolindo (Moraga), 6-0, Sr.

Karisma Ortiz, G/F, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), 6-0, Sr.

Shyla Latone, G, Bonita Vista (Chula Vista), 5-5, Sr.

Kiara Jefferson, G, West Campus (Sacramento), 5-9, Sr.

Hannah Jump, G, Pinewood (Los Altos), 5-11, Jr.