2017-18 ALL-USA Colorado Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Colorado Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ron Quintana, Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch)

Quintana guided the Golden Eagles (27-1) to the first Class 5A state title in program history. The team finished the year ranked No. 10 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sam Ireland, INF, Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch), 6-3/200, Jr.

The Minnesota commit did it all in helping boost the Golden Eagles (27-1) to their first Class 5A state title. Ireland batted .400 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI while also going 11-1 with a 2.72 ERA as a pitcher.

Josh Danyliw, P, Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch), 6-5/170, Sr.

Riley Egloff, P, Heritage (Littleton), 6-4/200, Sr.

Kayden Seriani, P, Paonia, 6-3/180, Sr.

Zach Thomas, C, Pueblo West, 5-10/190, Sr.

Brayden Brooks, INF, Mountain Range (Westminster), 6-0/180, Sr.

Justin Olson, INF, Pine Creek (Colorado Springs), 6-3/215, Sr.

Zach Paschke, INF, Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch), 5-8/165, Sr.

Garrett DeClue, OF, Arapahoe (Centennial), 5-10/150, Sr.

Grayson Swanson, OF, University (Greeley), 6-0/195, Sr.

Tanner O’Tremba, OF, Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village), 6-0/215, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Brady Carstens, P, Mead (Longmont), 6-2/190, Sr.

Dalton Chandler, P, Lamar, 6-4/215, Sr.

Josh Thompson, P, Highlands Ranch, 6-2/160, Sr.

Trey McBride, C, Fort Morgan, 6-4/235, Sr.

Justin Boyd, INF, Legend (Parker), 6-1/185, Jr.

Riley Cornelio, INF, Pine Creek (Colorado Springs), 6-3/185, Jr.

Niklavs Levensteins, INF, Ralston Valley (Arvada), 6-1/190, Sr.

Tyler Declusin, INF, Pueblo West, 5-10/155, Jr.

Ryan Barber, OF, Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch), 5-11/180, Sr.

Jack Denker, OF, Cheyenne Mountain (Colorado Springs), 5-11/171, Sr.

Harris Williams, OF, North (Denver), 5-10/175, Sr.