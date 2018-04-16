2017-18 ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Kloster, Longmont

In his 24th season at the helm, Kloster led the Trojans to a 26-2 season that included the program’s first state championship since 1942. The Class 4A crown came in the same season in which Kloster earned win number 400.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Daylen Kountz, G, Denver East, 6-4/180, Sr.

Kountz averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assist and 2.5 steals a game. A Colorado signee, he led the Angels (21-4) to the Class 5A round of 16.

Luke Johnson, G, Longmont, 5-11/150, Sr.

The Class 4A Player of the Year, Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds in propelling the Trojans to the 4A championship.

Sam Masten, G, Rock Canyon (Littleton), 6-3/170, Sr.

In leading the Jaguars (24-3) to the Class 5A state semifinal, the Northern Colorado commit averaged 22.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game.

Ronnie DeGray III, F, Chaparral (Parker), 6-6/210, Jr.

In leading the Wolverines to the Class 5A quarterfinals, DeGray averaged 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Adam Thistlewood, F, Golden, 6-6/180, Sr.

A Drake University signee, Thistlewood averaged 22.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game as the Demons (21-4) reached the Class 4A round of 16.

SECOND TEAM

Jon’il Fugett, G, George Washington (Denver), 5-10/150, Sr.

Kaison Hammonds, G, ThunderRidge (Highlands Ranch), 6-4/170, Sr.

Bodie Hume, G/F, Sterling, 6-8/180, Sr.

Joel Scott, G/F, Lewis-Palmer (Monument), 6-6/195, Jr.

Dayne Prim, F, Grandview (Aurora), 6-5/165, Jr.