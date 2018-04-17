2017-18 ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Amy Bahl, Evergreen

In her sixth season at the helm, Bahl led the Cougars to their second straight Class 4A state title. Evergreen rolled through the postseason, capping a 26-2 season with a 46-38 win over Pueblo South in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Camilla Emsbo, F, Lakewood, 6-5, Sr.

The Class 5A Player of the Year, Emsbo averaged 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocks. The Yale commit led the Tigers (23-4) to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Francesca Belibi, F, Regis Jesuit (Aurora), 6-2, Jr.

Belibi averaged 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals in leading the Raiders to a 24-4 record and the state title game.

Leilah Vigil, F, Grandview (Aurora), 5-10, Sr.

In leading Grandview to its second straight Class 5A state title, the Missouri-Kansas City commit averaged 15.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Jana Van Gytenbeek, G, Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village), 5-7, So.

Already a Stanford verbal commit, Van Gytenbeek averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds for the Bruins (19-6).

Chloe Welch, G, Mesa Ridge (Colorado Springs), 5-9, Sr.

A Davidson commit, Welch averaged 16.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in leading the Grizzlies to a berth in the Class 4A state semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Delaynie Byrne, F, Ralston Valley (Arvada), 6-3, Sr.

Claudia Dillon, F, Evergreen, 6-2, Jr.

Gabi Lucero, F, South (Pueblo), 6-0, Jr.

Tommi Olson, G, Highlands Ranch, 5-6, Sr.

Makena Prey, C, Golden, 6-0, Sr.