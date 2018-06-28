2017-18 ALL-USA Connecticut Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Connecticut Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill Mrowka, Cheshire High

Mrowka directed the Rams to a 20-4 record and their first state championship since 1993. Cheshire maneuvered past defending Class LL champ Staples in the quarterfinals, beat top-ranked Fairfield Prep in the semifinals and shut out Ridgefield in the title game—all three victories by one run.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Michael Burrows, P, Waterford, 6-2/185, Sr.

The dominating UConn commit was the first Connecticut high schooler taken in the MLB Draft, in the 11th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burrows tossed consecutive no-hitters this season, finishing the year with a 6-0 record, 0.38 ERA, 98-8 K/BB ratio and 37 consecutive scoreless innings.

Theo McDowell, P, Salisbury, 6-5/170, Sr.

Ben Delaubel, P, Cheshire High, 6-2/205, Sr.

Patrick Winkel, C, Amity (Woodbridge), 6-2/190, Sr.

Aaron Sabato, INF, Brunswick (Greenwich), 6-3/225, Sr.

Will Lucas, INF, Fairfield College Prep, 6-0/180, Sr.

Matt Hunyadi, INF, Shelton, 6-2/210, Sr.

Dillon Lifrieri, INF, Wilton, 6-0/190, Sr.

Eddie Sweeney, OF, Daniel Hand (Madison), 6-1/200, Sr.

Hudson Haskin, OF, Avon Old Farms, 6-1/195, Sr.

Jimmy Sullivan, OF, Wethersfield, 6-4/195, Sr

SECOND TEAM

Gavin Sullivan, P, Cheshire Academy, 6-2/180, Sr.

Matt Cook, P, Coventry, 6-1/170, So.

Mike Sansone, P, Notre Dame (West Haven), 5-9/180, Sr.

Cam Cerruto, C, Torrington, 6-1/220, Sr.

Tyler Fote, INF, Wethersfield, 5-9/165, Sr.

Max Cotier, INF, Canterbury (New Milford), 5-11/160, Jr.

Julian Thayer, INF, St. Paul (Bristol), 5-11/180, So.

Justin Guerrera, INF, Watertown, 5-9/180, Sr.

Chad Knight, OF, Staples (Westport), 6-0/205, Jr.

Doug DelaCruz, OF, Montville (Oakdale), 5-7/185, Sr.

Jack Donofrio, OF, Simsbury, 6-2/190, Jr.