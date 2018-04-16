2017-18 ALL-USA Connecticut Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Connecticut Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Watts, Notre Dame (Fairfield)

Watts led the Lancers to a perfect 27-0 season which culminated with the first state championship in program history. In the Division I state final, Notre Dame-Fairfield edged Sacred Heart in a 65-60 classic.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tre Mitchell, C, Woodstock Academy, 6-9/245, Jr.

Mitchell averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game for the Centaurs. One of the top post players in the Class of 2019, Mitchell keyed Woodstock’s run to a 34-5 season that included a Power 5 Conference AAA title and a trip to the National Prep Championship semifinals.

Tyler Bourne, G, Notre Dame (Fairfield), 5-8/130, Sr.

Bourne averaged a double-double, putting up 14 points and 10 assists a game in leading the Division I-champion Lancers to a perfect 27-0 season.

Sean Conway, G, Warde (Fairfield), 6-0/160, Sr.

A Division II First Team All-State selection, Conway led Warde into the state tournament by averaging 31.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Jaiden Delaire, F, Loomis Chaffee (Windsor), 6-8/210, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and a Class A All-NEPSAC selection, Delaire averaged 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Dev Ostrowski, G, East Lyme, 6-1/170, Jr.

A First Team Div. III All-State selection, Ostrowski averaged 27.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.5 steals per game in leading the Vikings to the state quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Byron Breland, G, Hamden Hall Country Day (Hamden), 6-3/175, Jr.

Tyler Burton, F, Marianapolis Prep (Thompson), 6-6/180, Jr.

Isiah Gaiter, F, Sacred Heart (Waterbury), 6-3/175, Sr.

Joey Reilly, G, East Catholic (Manchester), 6-0/160, Jr.

Tyler Thomas, G, Amity (Woodbridge), 6-2/190, Sr.