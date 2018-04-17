2017-18 ALL-USA Connecticut Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Connecticut Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Keith Moyer, RHAM (Hebron)

The fourth-year head coach guided the Sachems to a 27-2 record and their first Class L state championship. RHAM was nothing short of dominant in the postseason, winning five state playoff games by an average of 26 points, including a 58-35 rout of Farmington in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Bella Santoro, G, Mercy (Middletown), 5-10, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year helped lift the Tigers to a 27-1 season and the Class LL state championship. A Stonehill commit, Santoro averaged 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Makenzie Helms, G, East Haven, 5-8, Jr.

A verbal commit to Nebraska, Helms averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game in her first season with the Class M champ Yellowjackets.

Mary Baskerville, F/C, Enfield, 6-3, Sr.

The Providence College recruit paced the Eagles (23-5) with 21.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per contest.

Olivia Summiel, F, Marianapolis Prep (Thompson), 6-2, Jr.

An All-New England selection, Summiel averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds, leading Marianapolis into the NEPSAC Class A final.

Kylie Schlottman, F, East Haven, 5-9, Sr.

The school’s all-time leading scorer, Schlottman averaged 19.6 points, and 9.4 rebounds per game in her final season before joining the University of New Haven.

SECOND TEAM

McKenna Frank, G, St. Luke’s (New Canaan), 5-9, Sr.

Katie Orefice, G, Weston, 5-6, Jr.

Sophia Widmeyer, G, Marianapolis Prep (Thompson), 6-0, Sr.

Meghan DeVille, F, Mercy (Middletown), 6-0, Sr.

Gabby Joseph, F, Notre Dame (Fairfield), 5-10, Sr.