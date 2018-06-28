2017-18 ALL-USA District of Columbia Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA District of Columbia Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jimmy Silk, Woodrow Wilson
After winning its 26th straight D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title, Silk’s Tigers (23-7) finally broke through for the program’s first D.C. State Athletic Association championship. Wilson won a 5-4 thriller over St. Albans on an extra-inning walk-off hit to claim the elusive crown.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Collin Bosley-Smith, P, Woodrow Wilson, 6-4/168, So.
In its run to a 26th straight DCIAA title and first DCSAA crown, Bosley-Smith was just the versatile player the Tigers needed to get over the hump. A DCSAA All-Star, Bosley-Smith posted a 1.22 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 34.1 innings of work while also batting .352 with a home run and nine RBI.
Clark Klitenic, P, St. Albans, 6-0/185, Jr.
Jake Steinberg, P, St. John’s, 6-2/225, Sr.
Nathan Wagner, C, Woodrow Wilson, 5-8/175, Sr.
Austin Burgess, INF, St. Albans, 5-8/160, Sr.
Alex Hill, INF, Woodrow Wilson, 6-4/180, Jr.
Sam Himmelfarb, INF, Woodrow Wilson, 5-10/165, Sr.
Dylan Hunter, INF, St. John’s, 6-2/195, Sr.
Justin Hurley, OF, Sidwell Friends, 5-11/160, Sr.
Solomon Redo, OF, School Without Walls, 5-11/165, So.
Zach Tsakounis, OF, St. John’s , 6-0/170, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Cooper Adams, P, St. John’s, 6-4/172, Sr.
Will Bouma, P, Woodrow Wilson, 6-7/205, Sr.
Jacob Hardney, P, Gonzaga, 6-5/190, Sr.
Andrew Rabinowitz, C, Sidwell Friends, 6-1/185, Sr.
Nick Escoto, INF, Gonzaga, 6-2/190, Sr.
Steven Jimenez, INF, Cardozo, 6-0/165, Sr.
Carlo Pizzano, INF, St. Anselm’s Abbey, 5-11/160, Jr.
Miles Reid, INF, Maret School, 6-0/170, Sr.
Kyras Dawson, OF, St. John’s, 6-2/165, Jr.
Eli Doroshow, OF, Georgetown Day, 5-6/140, Sr.
Amartya Eswaran-King, OF, Woodrow Wilson, 5-9/140, So.