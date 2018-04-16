2017-18 ALL-USA District of Columbia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA District of Columbia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Angelo Hernandez, Woodrow Wilson

In Hernandez’s fourth season with the Tigers (33-9), the team won its second straight DCIAA championship. Hernandez and Wilson then followed that up with the program’s first DCSAA championship, accomplishing the feat with a thrilling, 66-64, double-overtime win over St. John’s in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Myles Dread, G, Gonzaga, 6-5/205, Sr.

Dread averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The Penn State commit led the Eagles to the DCSAA semifinal and the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference final.

Ayinde Hikim, G, Woodrow Wilson, 5-11/165, Sr.

The D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association Player of the Year, Hikim averaged 13.5 points and seven assists a game, saving the best for last with 21 points in the DCSAA championship game.

Casey Morsell, G, St. John’s, 6-2/170, Jr.

The city’s top-ranked player in the Class of 2019, Morsell led the Cadets to the DCSAA title game, averaging 13.5 points a game in the process.

Malik Miller, F, Friendship Tech, 6-3/170, Sr.

Miller averaged 23.3 points and a staggering 19.2 rebounds to go with 3.8 assists in leading the Titans (26-4) to the DCSAA quarterfinals.

Terrance Williams, F, Gonzaga, 6-6/195, So.

The sophomore phenom averaged 16.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in leading the Eagles to the WCAC final.

SECOND TEAM

Tre Wood, G, St. John’s, 6-0/165, Sr.

Jay Heath, G, Woodrow Wilson, 6-3/175, Jr.

E.J. Jarvis, F/C, Maret School, 6-8/220, Jr.

Richard Njoku, F, St. John’s, 6-7/220, Sr.

Saddiq Bey, F, Sidwell Friends, 6-7/195, Sr.