2017-18 ALL-USA District of Columbia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA District of Columbia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Scribner, St. John’s

Under Scribner’s guidance, perennial powerhouse St. John’s captured the District of Columbia State Athletic Association title for the fourth time in five years. The Cadets (32-2) completed the 2017-18 campaign ranked No. 3 in the nation in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Azzi Fudd, G, St. John’s, 5-11, Fr.

The national ALL-USA Third Selection, Fudd, averaged 24 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game to earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors. The first freshman to win Washington Catholic Athletic Conference MVP honors, Fudd was also named DCSAA Tournament MVP.

Mya Moye, G, Anacostia, 5-6, Sr.

The two-time DCIAA Player of the Year averaged 21.8 points, 10.9 assists and 2.4 steals a game while helping Anacostia win its third DCIAA title in four years.

Ellie Mitchell, F, Georgetown Visitation, 6-0, Jr.

In leading her team to the DCSAA final, Mitchell averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo, F/C, St. John’s, 6-3, Jr.

The junior stalwart averaged 13 points and 9.8 rebounds and was named a WCAC First Team All-Star while helping the Cadets win their fourth DCSAA title in five years.

Nalani Lyde, C, Sidwell Friends, 6-0, Jr.

A DCSAA First Team selection, Lyde averaged a double-double (10.6 points, 14.7 rebounds per game) as the Quakers reached the DCSAA semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Miamour Mesa, G, Bell, 5-6, Sr.

Mariah Mitchell, G, Dunbar, 5-6, Sr.

Tatyana Seymour, G, Bell, 5-6, Sr.

Sydney Wood, G/F, St. John’s, 5-9, Sr.

Taylor Webster, F, Georgetown Visitation, 5-10, So.