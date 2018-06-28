2017-18 ALL-USA Delaware Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Delaware Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ben Evick, Cape Henlopen (Lewes)

A 1995 graduate of the school, Evick led the Vikings to the first DIAA state title in program history. Cape Henlopen (19-3) capped the title run with a 5-3 win over Caravel Academy in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Zack Gelof, INF, Cape Henlopen (Lewes), 6-3/195, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Gelof led the Vikings (19-3) to their first state title, batting .448 with six home runs and 16 RBI while also going 4-0 on the mound with a 0.59 ERA. A Virginia commit, Gelof was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 38th Round of the MLB Draft.

David Erickson, P, Cape Henlopen (Lewes), 6-0/190, Sr.

Dominic Velazquez, P, Dover, 5-10/160, So.

Joey Silan, P, Caravel Academy (Bear), 6-0/185, Sr.

Marshall Awtry, C, Conrad (Wilmington), 6-1/190, Sr.

Kevin Buglio, INF, Newark Charter, 6-1/245, Sr.

Ryan Speed, INF, Hodgson Vo-Tech (Newark), 6-0/170, Sr.

Nick Zegna, INF, Newark, 6-5/210, Sr.

Austin Elliott, OF, Cape Henlopen (Lewes), 6-2/195, Sr.

Javon Fields, OF, Appoquinimink (Middletown), 6-1/175, Sr.

Nicholas Hertzfeld, OF, Delaware Military (Wilmington), 5-8/145, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Jacques Dubecq, P, St. Mark’s (Wilmington), 6-0/180, Sr.

Aaron Holiday, P, Caravel Academy (Bear), 6-2/185, Sr.

Ryan Insley, P, William Penn (New Castle), 5-11/160, So.

Zach Pritchard, C, William Penn (New Castle), 5-10/170, So.

Brian Gilardi, INF, St. Mark’s (Wilmington), 5-9/140, Sr.

Luke Johnson, INF, Cape Henlopen (Lewes), 5-11/165, So.

Josh Maguire, INF, Salesianum (Wilmington), 5-8/177, Sr.

Gabe Rincon, INF, Delmar, 6-0/220, So.

Mike Dellose, OF, Archmere (Claymont), 6-0/160, Jr.

Noah Finocchiaro, OF, St. Georges Tech (Middletown), 5-10/148, So.

Bruce Greenly, OF, Milford, 6-3/190, Sr.