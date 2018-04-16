2017-18 ALL-USA Delaware Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Delaware Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Rubincam, St. Elizabeth (Wilmington)

With Rubincam at the helm, the Vikings became the first No. 9 seed to win the DIAA state championship since 1997. St. Elizabeth (19-6) had to win five tournament games to finish the job, capping the improbable run with a 60-49 upset of defending champion Smyrna in the state championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Caleb Matthews, G, Smyrna, 6-3/160, Sr.

Matthews averaged 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Eagles. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association Player of the Year, Matthews led Smyrna (22-4) to a Henlopen Conference championship and the DIAA state final.

Nah’Shon Hyland, G, St. Georges Tech (Middletown), 6-1/150, Jr.

Hyland averaged 27.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.0 steals per game in leading the Hawks to a 13-8 finish.

O’Koye Parker, G, Caravel Academy (Bear), 6-3/165, Sr.

Parker averaged 20 points, 4.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in leading the Buccaneers (19-6) to the state semifinals.

Jyare Davis, F, Sanford (Hockessin), 6-7/205, So.

Davis averaged 15.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as the Warriors (17-6) reached the state semifinals.

Ian Robertson, F, Cape Henlopen (Lewes), 6-6/220, Sr.

Robertson averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game in leading the Vikings to an 18-4 season.

SECOND TEAM

Greg Bloodsworth, G, Smyrna, 5-8/145, Sr.

Hassan Corbin, G, Woodbridge (Bridgeville), 6-0/160, Sr.

Randy Rickards, G/F, Cape Henlopen (Lewes), 6-6/185, Sr.

Jaymeir Garnett, F, Smyrna, 6-4/220, Jr.

Jordan Harding, F, William Penn (New Castle), 6-5/190, Sr.